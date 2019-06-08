$91.15 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post $91.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $94.90 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $364.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $383.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.13 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $418.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $40,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,120 and sold 56,983 shares valued at $437,416. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 520.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 886,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,939. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

