$6.46 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.23 and the highest is $7.02. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 559.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $24.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.60 to $25.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.55 to $25.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.20.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total transaction of $259,914.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,743.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,236,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,577,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,615 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 889,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.65. 251,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $201.09 and a 12-month high of $254.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.