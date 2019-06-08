$6.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.32 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $26.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $26.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $27.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Flex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Flex by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,769. Flex has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

