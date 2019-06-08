31,338 Shares in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 49.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 230,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 465,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $38.96 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,409 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $235,183.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,571 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $155,267.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918,306 shares in the company, valued at $39,927,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,566 shares of company stock worth $675,418 over the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

