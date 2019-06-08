$3.78 EPS Expected for Cigna Corp (CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to post earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59. Cigna posted earnings per share of $3.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $16.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.37 to $16.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $18.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.84.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after buying an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,967,000 after buying an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cigna by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,914,000 after buying an additional 1,445,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

