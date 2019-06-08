2,839 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,971,106 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in W W Grainger by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after buying an additional 1,441,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $156,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after buying an additional 135,674 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in W W Grainger by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 507,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.13.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $271.12 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.49%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

