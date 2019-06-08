$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.37. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $155.35. 663,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,795. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

