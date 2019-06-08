16,916 Shares in Arconic Inc (ARNC) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 44,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta bought 22,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,526.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 177,603 shares of company stock worth $3,566,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $23.54 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

