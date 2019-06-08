$163.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $163.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.99 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $141.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $652.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $655.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $689.45 million, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $702.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.84 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.84%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.65.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,832. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $89,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,316 shares of company stock worth $378,781. 24.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,671,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,576,000 after buying an additional 331,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,739,000 after buying an additional 437,779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 31,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

