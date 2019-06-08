$117.54 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $117.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Paylocity posted sales of $96.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $464.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.46 million to $465.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $562.15 million, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $567.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

PCTY opened at $98.29 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 317.06, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 166,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $15,904,694.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,569,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,820,895.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $5,302,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,881,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,394,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606 over the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Paylocity by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Paylocity by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

