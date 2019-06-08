$111.03 Million in Sales Expected for Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will report $111.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $112.52 million. Genomic Health posted sales of $95.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year sales of $445.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $448.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $489.33 million, with estimates ranging from $471.81 million to $504.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHDX shares. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $5,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 11,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $653,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,202,954 shares of company stock valued at $84,930,727. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $53.13 on Friday. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genomic Health (GHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.