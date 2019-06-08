$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.51. 1,323,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,837,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,140 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,805,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,606,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,169,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,822,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,321,000 after purchasing an additional 900,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.