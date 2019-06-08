$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $542,749.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,999.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,046,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,659,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,042,000 after buying an additional 214,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,280,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 153,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOSP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.28. Innospec has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

