$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $32.69 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

