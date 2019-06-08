$0.17 EPS Expected for Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Smart & Final Stores reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Smart & Final Stores has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

