-$0.11 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 557,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

In other Orion Group news, CFO Robert L. Tabb bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $52,131.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter R. Buchler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,698.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,285 shares of company stock valued at $124,098. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 81,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 358,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 136,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.