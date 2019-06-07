Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $11.79. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 54356 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.09 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

