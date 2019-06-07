Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,987,000 after buying an additional 1,648,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,041,000 after buying an additional 659,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,626,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 5,163.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,415,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,160,717 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DWDP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.66. 9,032,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,635,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.42. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on DowDuPont to $123.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $201.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DowDuPont from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

