Zumiez’s (ZUMZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Zumiez from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $512.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $557,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $82,722.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 258,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zumiez by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 197,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zumiez by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.