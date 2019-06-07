Zumiez (ZUMZ) Trading Up 16% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were up 16% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 2,148,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 430,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Pivotal Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 90.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 769,112 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 294,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,906.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,545 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 154,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

