Zscaler Inc (ZS) Director Sells $233,342.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $233,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew William Fraser Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

