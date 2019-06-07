Zogenix (ZGNX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.92. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

