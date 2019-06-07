Zacks: SP Plus Corp (SP) Given $45.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $45.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SP. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 48,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,845. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $740.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $126,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,951 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $6,769,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 139,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 130,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 122,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $2,683,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.