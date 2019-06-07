Zacks: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on ODT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

ODT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,075. The firm has a market cap of $721.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.62. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $28.57.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 477,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 563.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

