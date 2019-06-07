Zacks Investment Research Lowers FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) to Sell

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 14,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,895. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million.

In other news, President Patricia A. Ferrick purchased 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Laughlin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $64,386.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,177 shares of company stock worth $1,104,261 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.