Zacks: GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (GVP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,670. GSE Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.85.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

About GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

