Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. MGP Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 9.97%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $120,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 125,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

