Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will announce sales of $60.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $61.70 million. Quantenna Communications reported sales of $53.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will report full year sales of $256.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.80 million to $257.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.54 million, with estimates ranging from $291.30 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quantenna Communications.
Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $57.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ QTNA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,482. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $938.22 million, a P/E ratio of 304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $726,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 340,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 114,604 shares of company stock worth $2,594,189 over the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quantenna Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,449,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 359,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 468,644 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 827,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Quantenna Communications Company Profile
Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.
