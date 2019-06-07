Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will announce sales of $60.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $61.70 million. Quantenna Communications reported sales of $53.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will report full year sales of $256.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.80 million to $257.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.54 million, with estimates ranging from $291.30 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quantenna Communications.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $57.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTNA. BidaskClub upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ QTNA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,482. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $938.22 million, a P/E ratio of 304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $726,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 340,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 114,604 shares of company stock worth $2,594,189 over the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quantenna Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,449,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 359,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 468,644 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 827,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

