Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to announce sales of $232.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.75 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $260.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.40 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million.

XOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 178,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,466. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 75.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,287,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,168,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 5,643.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 930,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 914,450 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.