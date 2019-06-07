Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 80,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,353. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $23,020,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,055,600 shares of company stock valued at $25,898,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Antero Midstream by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

