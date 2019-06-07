Zacks: Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWPX. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NWPX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,905. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

