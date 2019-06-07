Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (HPQ) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HP reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.26.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. HP has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,191,471,000 after buying an additional 1,310,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $888,063,000 after buying an additional 2,215,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,091,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,975,000 after buying an additional 4,084,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,764,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $690,814,000 after buying an additional 2,745,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $448,715,000 after buying an additional 1,238,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

