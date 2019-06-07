Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 15,591 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,410,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,460,000 after buying an additional 786,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,151,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,832,000 after buying an additional 696,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 322,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nomura upgraded Regions Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $469,021.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,882.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,394. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

