Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. 482,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,490. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

