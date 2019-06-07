WS Management Lllp Reduces Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,725. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $31,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

