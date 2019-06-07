Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2,817.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 444,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 429,258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 186,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,480,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $393,997.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,231.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $592,956.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,479.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.32 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

