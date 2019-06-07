Workday Inc (WDAY) Director Purchases $197,520.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara bought 1,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.52 per share, with a total value of $197,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,044. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $217.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Workday by 60.9% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 149.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Workday by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

