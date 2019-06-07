Wingstop (WING) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $92.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WING. Guggenheim cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.76 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.05.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $89.01 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $220,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $30,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,711 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

