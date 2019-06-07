William E. Siwek Purchases 900 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) President William E. Siwek acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $19,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,696.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 2,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $766.48 million, a PE ratio of 269.88 and a beta of 1.42. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 35.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

