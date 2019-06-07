William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.55.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

