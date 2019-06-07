William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 304,064 Shares of Enerplus Corp (ERF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,255,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 304,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,487,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after buying an additional 635,200 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enerplus by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 172,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 24,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.74. Enerplus Corp has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

