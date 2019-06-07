Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,003,000 after buying an additional 171,947 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,984,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 477,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.07. 8,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,367. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

