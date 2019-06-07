Western Resources (WRX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 104,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 113,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.
Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WRX)
Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.
