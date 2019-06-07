Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 104,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 113,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Resources (WRX) Trading 9.1% Higher” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/western-resources-wrx-trading-9-1-higher.html.

Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.