Welltower Inc (WELL) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,802 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,775,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,686,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,538,000 after acquiring an additional 162,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

