Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

FPRX stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.87% and a negative net margin of 683.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,929.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

