Watford (WTRE) & Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Watford and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford N/A N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services -30.73% -57.59% -4.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Watford and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 1.08 -$26.68 million N/A N/A

Watford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsway Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford beats Kingsway Financial Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

