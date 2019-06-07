Waste Management (WM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Waste Management from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.57 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $4,552,532.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,779,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after buying an additional 1,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,258,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after buying an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,096,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after buying an additional 72,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

