Waste Management (WM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WM. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Waste Management from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of WM opened at $113.57 on Monday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

