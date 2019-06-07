Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 102.74 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

