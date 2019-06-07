VSA Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Columbus Energy Resources (CERP)

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Columbus Energy Resources stock opened at GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Monday. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Get Columbus Energy Resources alerts:

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.